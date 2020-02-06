SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Navient by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,376,000 after buying an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Navient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navient by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 172,825 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.