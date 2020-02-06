SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 31,103 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 301.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

