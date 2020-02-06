Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Down 21%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) shares fell 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Shawcor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.