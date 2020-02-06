Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,975 shares of company stock valued at $814,109,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,039.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,015.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

