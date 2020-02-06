Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 298,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $87.99. 1,031,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

