Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 486,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,909. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $179.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,631 shares of company stock worth $10,296,510 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

