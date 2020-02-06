Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.84. 2,275,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $327.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

