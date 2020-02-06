Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

