Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 268.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,865. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

