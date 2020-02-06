Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 529,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,435. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

