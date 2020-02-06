Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

FMX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $94.69. 15,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

