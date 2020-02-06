Shivom (OMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $472,812.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.05972497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00127366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010606 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.