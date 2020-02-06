Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Shares Up 8.3%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

