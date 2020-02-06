Sidoti Boosts EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $102.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sidoti from $93.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s current price.

ENS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,584. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,319,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at about $14,275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.