Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives €127.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €127.50 ($148.26).

Several brokerages have commented on SIE. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

SIE stock traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €113.72 ($132.23). 3,891,885 shares of the company traded hands. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

