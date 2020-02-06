Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -23.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

