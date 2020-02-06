Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,319 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 2,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

