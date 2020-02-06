Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,559 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

WFC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,798,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

