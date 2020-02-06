Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 12,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 58,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in 3M by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 98,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.06. 1,596,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,865. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

