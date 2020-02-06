Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.71. 100,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

