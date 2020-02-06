Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.45. 72,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,226. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

