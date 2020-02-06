Signia Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,019 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Cato comprises about 4.6% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cato by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,536,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cato by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE CATO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 101,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,955. The company has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cato Corp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

