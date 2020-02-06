Signia Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 308,737 Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Mesa Air Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 510,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 101,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,916. The company has a market cap of $266.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mesa Air Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.