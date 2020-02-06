Signia Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Regional Management accounts for 5.4% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signia Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Regional Management worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Regional Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regional Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regional Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 67,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.99. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

