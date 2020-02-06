Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silgan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

