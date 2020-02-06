Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,176,824. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,266. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.46 and a 12 month high of $169.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.41.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.