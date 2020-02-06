Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,503 shares of company stock worth $27,856,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $209.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

