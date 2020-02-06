Simmons Bank Purchases 2,125 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 428,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

