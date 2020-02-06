Simmons Bank Sells 600 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.