Simmons Bank Sells 795 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,699.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,445. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 57,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

