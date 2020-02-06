Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,118. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.11. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

