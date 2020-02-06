Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 345,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

