Sirius XM (SIRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

2/4/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/17/2019 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 238,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,871,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sirius XM Holdings Inc alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,039. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.