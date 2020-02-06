SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE SITE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 301,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,061. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,826,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,040. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

