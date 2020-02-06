SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Stock Position Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 58,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG opened at $95.29 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

