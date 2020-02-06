SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.75. SmartHeat shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 7,524 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

SmartHeat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

