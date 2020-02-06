Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.01 and last traded at $48.84, approximately 1,658,963 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,404,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,636 shares in the company, valued at $35,659,755.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,750 shares of company stock worth $15,861,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.