Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SNAP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 7,198,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,262,524. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.