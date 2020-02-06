Snovian.Space Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $345,399.00 and $1,614.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 387,467,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,013,203 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

