SocialCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. SocialCoin has a market cap of $3,076.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

