Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.71 on Monday. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Societe Generale Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
