Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.71 on Monday. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

