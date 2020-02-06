Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.