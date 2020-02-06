Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

SLGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SLGL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,955. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

