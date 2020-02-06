Solar Senior Capital Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 101.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,593. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUNS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

