SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.08

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 14225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.