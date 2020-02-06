Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 39.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

