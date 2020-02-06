Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. 27,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

