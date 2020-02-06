SparksPay Market Capitalization Achieves $8,921.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $8,921.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

