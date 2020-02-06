SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $292.84 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $247.04 and a one year high of $293.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

