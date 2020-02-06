SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.40. 4,785,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,028,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

